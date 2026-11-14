The Waconia School Board at its Oct. 26 meeting continued to mull a potential indoor air quality (IAQ) project at Waconia Middle School.

Michael Hart with consultant PTMA Financial Solutions and Pam Carman, School District 110 director of finance and operations, presented the school board with funding options and potential tax impacts for a future project that could approach $12 million, and another $5 million for a possible roof replacement.

The presentation followed a discussion at an Oct. 12 work session, during which the board identified replacement of the middle school’s cooling system as ISD110’s highest facilities priority due to the continued failure of the system and the high costs associated with implementing temporary fixes.

No action was taken at the latest meeting; however, board members reached a consensus to consider a resolution at the Nov. 9 work session to approve an updated 10-year long-term facilities maintenance plan and declare the district’s intent to issue LTFM bonds. If approved, that would set a tentative timeline for the project. That would include Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) approval of the plan in December 2026, design work and construction bidding in 2027, with construction of the project primarily taking place in the summer of 2028.

Enrollment report

The board also heard a fall enrollment report from Carman based on Oct. 1 data that is submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education for funding purposes.

Carman reported ISD110’s K-12 seat count at 3,742, 11 students above her initial fiscal year 2027 projection of 3,731. Carman also highlighted that the district’s kindergarten enrollment came in at 256, which was 31 students above the projection. Enrollment across the district has been generally flat or declining in recent years.

Carman will be back in front of the board in January to present a five-year enrollment forecast, which will factor into the fiscal year 2028 budgeting process.

CACR report

The board also heard the district’s annual Comprehensive and Civic Readiness (CACR) report from Director of Educational Services Erika Nesvig. That is a state-required presentation formerly known as the World’s Best Workforce. Nesvig provided the board updates and data related to the five CACR goals established by MDE, which include:

All children are ready for school, all racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed, all students are ready for career and college, all students graduate from high school, and students are prepared to be lifelong learners.