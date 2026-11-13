The Mayer Lutheran football team had a stellar 2026 season, scoring nearly 40 points per game, cruising past almost every opponent in their way. There was one road bump however, a 35-7 loss to Cleveland. That lone loss did not sit well with the Crusaders, and when they got their chance to avenge that loss, they jumped at the opportunity with a ferociousness that sends them on to the Class A State Tournament.

“Our kids wanted revenge from the last game, and they played like it,” said coach Dean Aurich.

The Crusaders got on top of Cleveland from the start, and left no doubt on who would win the rematch from the outset. Mayer Lutheran’s defense was stifling, forcing six turnovers. Gabriel Shimanski, Chase Zupke and Preston Vanderwater each had an interception, with Zupke and Vanderwater returning theirs for touchdowns. Jonah Aurich, Isaac Whitby and Reid Baumann each caused a fumble, with Jack Friske, Mason Lunow and Cooper Getten recovering a fumble.

“Our defense attacked them so quickly, they just couldn’t get any rhythm going and caused two turnovers that were huge — pick sixes that went all the way,” said Aurich. “Our defense just took them out of their game plan, and things went really well. And I had no idea we’d give the ball 33 times to Ben Lindesmith and we’d get 265 yards just from him.”

Mayer Lutheran opened up a 14-0 lead thanks to 30 and 68 yard touchdown runs from Lindesmith and never looked back on the way to a 49-14 Section 4A Championship.

“I think it was the mindset of, it’s your senior year, do you want this?” Aurich said. “We played with intensity and passion. There were some things going on in that last game. We were missing two or three starters also. And so that was another piece of it. But I will say this, we did not get after them in that first game, we waited for them. And then this game, we got after them. We went to the quarterback. We didn’t wait for him to come to us and that put him off balance. And that’s a big part of the game because he is their best player.”

While Cleveland’s quarterback was the star of the first meeting, it was Mayer Lutheran’s running back who got a chance to shine in the rematch. Ben Lindesmith carried the ball 33 times for 265 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 8 yards per carry. The senior rusher has been impressive all year, tallying 1,430 yards and 24 touchdowns, which is made all the more impressive that the running back position is somewhat new to him.

“Last year was more of a receiver, and when we were playing, I think it was Sleepy Eye United, I saw him intercept the ball, and I go, ‘That kid should be playing running back,’” Aurich said. “This season, I said the first thing we’re going to do is put him in at running back. And sure enough, he has been well above what we expected. And to run 33 times in the biggest game of your year and not show any signs of give up, he did an outstanding job.”

With a running back pushing 1,500 yards rushing and a defense that just shut down the No. 7 ranked team in the state, the Crusaders have made a run to the state tournament.

“We’ve been blessed with kids that work hard,” said Aurich. “When they play with high level mindset, when they’re focused, we’re pretty good.”

The Crusaders now face the No. 1 team in the state in an undefeated Minneota team. The two sides are set to battle Nov. 13 at Southwest Minnesota State University.