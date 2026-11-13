Juan Llerena emigrated to Waconia from Peru more than 25 years ago knowing very little about the culture or the business opportunities in this country.

But he latched on at Mackenthun’s Fine Foods stocking shelves, and over the next several years advanced through the local grocery store organization eventually becoming its marketing director.

He left there in 2021 to start his own business with his wife Guisela Pinto. It’s called JLLB Media, a consulting agency focused on marketing and business development. Primarily small businesses and nonprofits with a special focus on Latino and diverse businesses — persons like himself when he was navigating unfamiliar territory

The couple also helped launch a fair-trade gift shop, offering sustainable fashion, home decor, and global accessories from small-scale artisans in developing countries to help them gain new markets and fair prices for their goods. And they founded a home daycare business “Bienvenidos Home Daycare” which operated in Waconia from 2019-2025.

Now Llerena has started Vamos Impact, a Carver County–based 501©(3) nonprofit launched in late 2025. Vamos means “let’s go,” an encouraging phrase reflective of its two-pronged mission. The first, bilingual business coaching, delivering free, hands-on business workshops, digital marketing strategy, AI technology training and technical coaching to emerging Latino small business owners. The second, the Vamos! Scholarship Fund which awards tuition assistance and collegiate transition support to high-achieving Latino high school graduates across Carver County and surrounding communities.

On the business side, Vamos Impact is intended to help small businesses stabilize, expand and build lasting financial independence, Llerena said. He points out there are many challenges to building and sustaining a business: licensing, financing, insurance, hiring, space considerations, marketing and more. He also points out that many Latino individuals lack connections and an understanding of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Minnesota, or do not know about existing resources. They might be great in their culinary offerings, products or services, but don’t have the familiarity, expertise, or there may be cultural barriers to navigating the system.

Vamos Impact provides that assistance through free workshops and other channels.

On the education side, the Vamos! Scholarship Fund is intended to create tangible pathways into higher education and trade careers, Llerena said.

Later this month,on Nov. 20-21, Vamos Impact is bringing the community together for its signature annual celebration and fundraiser: the Vamos Impact Community Festival & Fair Trade Holiday Market.

The event will be held in Luther Hall at Mount Calvary in Excelsior (301 County Road 19). The event is free and open to the public. Llerena said it promises to be a visually rich, engaging community gathering. The event features a two-day ethical Fair Trade holiday market, delicious food and hot cocoa bar, live folk festive music and community activities, and an interactive “Wall of Love.” The goal is to raise $100,000 to keep all business workshops and student scholarships 100% free.

There will also be community resource booths, including the Minnesota Department of Economic Development (DEED), the Minnesota Secretary of State, and the Minnesota Council of Latino Affairs among others.

The event is on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Saturday session will feature a brief ceremony between 1 and 3 p.m. with a keynote speaker, community panel, and a former scholarship recipient testimonial, and the wall of love celebration.

“When we invest in local entrepreneurs and give our youth the scholarships they deserve, we aren’t just hosting a holiday market—we are building intergenerational economic resilience,” Llerena said. “The festival fundraiser brings cultural celebration and practical economic opportunity under one roof. Every donation, every artisan gift purchased, and every corporate sponsorship directly fuels dreams right here in Minnesota and across our global partner artisan communities.”

The local community can support by attending the event or by donating directly via the Vamos Impact website https://vamosimpact.org/donate/ . There are also other engagement opportunities via sponsorships, donating to the silent auction and raffle, volunteering and more at https://vamosimpact.org/2026.