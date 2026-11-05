Wildcats defeat Skippers, Hawks, to reach championship match

The Waconia volleyball team is heading to the Section 2AAAA Championship after winning their first two playoff games. The No. 4 seeded Wildcats defeated No. 5 Minnetonka 3-2 (20-25, 25-14, 25-14, 13-25, 15-9) and No. 1 Chaska 3-1 (25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23).

Cora Thiemann and Kinsley Kruckman led the attack against the Skippers, recording 18 and 14 kills respectively. Raegan Borg had nine, Reese Majerus had eight and Ryan Stallings had three.

Stallings ran the offense with 36 assists. Sarah Youngdahl had five, Thiemann and Majerus both had four and Emmy Sikora had one.

Thiemann led the back row with 22 digs, while three other Wildcats had double-digit digs as well – Stallings (13), Majerus (11) and Mckinley Vick (10). Sikora had eight, Borg had three, Allie Brown had three and Kruckman had two.

Waconia had 18 block assists – Borg (7), Youngdahl (4), Thiemann (3), Majerus (2), Stallings (1) and Kruckman (1). Majerus had one solo block.

Stallings, Thiemann and Majerus each had one ace.

Waconia takes on No. 3 Chanhassen Nov. 4.