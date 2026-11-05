Crusaders head to section championship

The Mayer Lutheran football team earned a spot in the Section 2A Championship game by defeating St. James 35-0.

The Crusaders tallied 200 yards on the ground as Ben Lindesmith went for over 100 yards yet again, carrying the ball 25 times for 105 yards (4.2 yards per carry). Reid Baumann neared the century mark with 78 yards on 10 carries (7.8) and a touchdown.

Gabriel Shimanski threw a couple of touchdown passes to Lindesmith and Wyatt Sunde, while also running for a score.

Jack Friske led the defense with seven tackles, while Chase Zupke had three tackles for loss and six tackles total. Sunde also had a tackle for loss as well as a sack.

Jonathan Deboer and Baumann both had an interception in the win.

The Crusaders now take on Cleveland in the section championship, with the game taking place in New Prague Nov. 6.