Waconia chamber celebrates local manufacturers

Manufacturing Month was celebrated Oct. 22 at the Waconia Chamber of Commerce’s October luncheon. Attendees got a glimpse of just a few of the many products made locally as the business group welcomed panelists from a few local manufacturers: Tom Alvarez, Cabinetworks Group — Waconia; Heather Orth, Sackett-Waconia; Kelly Lindblad, The Enforcer — Transport Security; and Peter Brown, Waconia Public Schools. The event was held at the Waconia Fire Station, with lunch catered by Bode Gray’s. To start the program, Fire Chief Justin Sorensen shared helpful fire prevention and safety tips in honor of Fire Prevention Month. (Photos courtesy of Waconia Chamber of Commerce)