Central sports update

Cross Country

The Central cross country team had numerous medalists after competing at Watertown-Mayer Oct. 8.

Aiden Gillett led the boys with a second place finish of 19 minutes, 27.2 seconds and was followed by Raymond Willems (20:35.0), Teagan Just (20:57.8), Luke Allison (21:01.7), Joseph Kostecka (21:51.0), Emmitt Barthel (22:00.6), Jameson Ackermann (24:28.0), Jake Kroells (24:29.3), Nate Venske (25:23.9) and Austin Opdahl (29:49.9).

Lexy Allison led the girls (23:33.3) and was followed by Brianna Duenow (26:08.5), Sarah Kostecka (27:31.0), Marlie Beneke (28:00.7), Teagan Wenzel (28:15.1), Lacey Buckentin (28:25.6), Karissa Beneke (31:33.1), Avery Kranz (31:58.6), Callie Buckentin (31:58.8), Lillie Beneke (34:48.9) and Marie D’Amore (35:54.8).

Volleyball

The Central volleyball team went 2-2 at the Mounds View Invitational Oct. 12. The Raiders lost to Mounds View 2-0 (7-25, 21-25) and St Paul Central 2-1 (23-25, 25-21, 5-15) before defeating Hastings 2-1 (18-25, 25-23, 15-13) and Richfield 2-0 (25-19, 29-27).

Girls soccer

The Central girls soccer team earned an upset win in the first round of the Section 6A Tournament, as the No. 5 seeded Raiders defeated United Christian Academy 4-1. A goal from Josie Kamps had the Raiders up 1-0 at the half, then Bethany Daugs added two more goals in the second half before Anahi Mendez put the fourth and final goal in the back of the net.

Central then played a competitive game with the No. 1 team in Class A, falling 3-0 to Southwest Christian.