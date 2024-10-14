Chaska sports update

Football

The Chaska football team went back-and-forth with Waconia in the first half of their Oct. 4 matchup, but the Wildcats would pull away in the second half to earn the 35-21 win.

After Waconia opened up a 7-0 lead, Jacob Welter would tie the game by leaping over the pile and summersaulting into the endzone. A Welter-to-Welter connection then gave the Hawks a 14-7 lead, as Matthew Welter hit Jacob Welter for a 9-yard touchdown.

Waconia would respond with a pair of touchdowns to go up 21-14 at the break and scored twice in the second half before Jacob Welter scored a 4-yard touchdown to put the final score at 35-21.

Matthew Welter completed 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Welter caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown, Quinn Meyer had a 15-yard catch, Trey Catilla III had two catches for 5 yards, Jabez Jobirra had a 9-yard catch, Joshua Wedel had a 10-yard catch and Maxwell Epple had an 8-yard catch.

Aniebiet Udofot had 68 yards rushing, Matthew Welter had 21, Meyer had 4 and Morgan Engeman had 3.

The Hawks host Chanhassen Oct. 11.

Volleyball

The No. 10 ranked Chaska volleyball team won its only match last week, defeating Orono 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-23). The Hawks are now 15-5 on the season.

Girls soccer

The Chaska girls soccer team closed out the regular season with a win and a tie, finishing with a 6-4-4 record.

In a 2-1 win over Orono, Addison Schneider had a goal and assisted a Kaydence Landree goal. Katie O’Connor had eight saves in the win.

In a 1-1 tie with St. Paul Central, Kaia Quale scored off a Karina Aleknavicius assist, while O’Connor had eight saves again.

Boys soccer

The Chaska boys soccer team closed out the regular season with a 3-2 win over Orono, finishing the season with a 6-5-3 record. Scoring for the Hawks was Jacob Steffes, Joel Almaraz and Gilbert Oaxaca.

Cross country

Chaska’s Noella Ross took first place at the Lions Invitational Oct. 1, posting a time of 18 minutes, 48.7 seconds as the girls took third place. She was followed by fourth-place finisher Sidney Fuhr (19:16.0), Maria Knott (19:53.3), Rebecca Ross (20:52.7), Addison Webb (21:54.7), Adonai Yidnekachew (22:03.8) and Makenzie Meyer (22:11.8).

Evan Dougherty (16:40.9) led the boys and was followed by Ivan Peterson (18:21.1), Tait Gatz (18:39.5), Milo Young (18:42.3), Casey Schaal (18:56.1) and James Meserth (19:06.2).

Swimming and diving

Sophie Dahl picked up a pair of first place finishes when the Hawks took on Orono last week, winning the 200 IM with a time of 2 minutes, 19.28 seconds and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.11.

Noelle Gallucci won the diving competition with a score of 190.40.