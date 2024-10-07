Chaska football moves to 3-2 with win

Football

The Chaska football team moved to 3-2 on the season with a 28-6 win over Northfield Sept. 27.

Jacob Welter punched the ball in from 1 yard out early in the game and the Hawks led 7-0 until the fourth quarter, when Welter found paydirt twice more, this time on 3 and 46-yard runs. Aniebiet Udofot also picked up a rushing touchdown, scoring on a 35-yard run.

The Hawks travel to Waconia Oct. 4.

Volleyball

The No. 8 ranked Chaska volleyball team went 1-1 last week, falling 3-1 to Wayzata (25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 15-25) and defeating St. Louis Park 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-17). The Hawks are 14-5 on the season.

Boys soccer

The Chaska boys soccer team tied St. Louis Park 1-1 and lost 4-2 to Eden Prairie last week, putting their record at 5-5-2.

Sebastian Leighton scored off an assist from Gilbert Oaxaca in the tie with the Orioles.

Oaxaca assisted Eddie Valencia against Eden Prairie and Leighton scored off a Finnian Adams assist.

Girls soccer

The Chaska girls soccer team defeated St. Louis Park 2-1 Sept. 26 to move to 5-4-3. Kaydence Landree and Karna Aleknavicius both scored with assists coming from Eleanor Slinde and Addison Schneider. Katie O’Connor had six saves.

Girls tennis

Against Hutchinson, Raegan Foss and Ava Kriegler won their doubles match 6-2, 7-6 (5).