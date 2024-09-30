Meet the Candidates: Minnesota House District 17B

A pair of candidates — incumbent Republican Bobbie Harder and DFL challenger Jennifer Nuesse — are vying for the Minnesota House District 17B seat on Election Day.

Each candidate in contested races was asked the same set of questions by the Patriot, and were asked to limit their responses to 100 words or less. Unedited responses from the candidates can be found below.

Early voting in Minnesota opened on Sept. 20, and Election Day is Nov. 5. Find your local polling place online at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/

Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?

Bobbie Harder: I am seeking re-election as we need balance in state government. Two years under a one-party control of government has led to squandering our nearly $18 billion in surplus and $10 billion in new taxes on Minnesotans. Dozens of new mandates and regulations are making life harder and more expensive. We now have a looming $1.5 billion deficit. I have heard from many constituents on how their lives have become more expensive due to the majority party increasing taxes and spending over the last few years.

Jennifer Nuesse: I am running for public office to contribute to the continuation of our democracy. This includes the preservation and guarantee of civil rights for all. District 17B voters have an option on the ballot this fall to select a candidate that supports the following: Stability of family farms through rejuvenation of the economy in Greater Minnesota, affordable healthcare, fair wages and job protection for workers, dignity for our aging population, and availability of alternative energy resources.

Question 2: Given recent developments in public safety and criminal justice reform, what would you propose to enhance community safety and also address concerns about law enforcement accountability and criminal justice reform in Minnesota?

Harder: Law Enforcement Officers do a fantastic job in keeping our communities safe. We must hold offenders, including juveniles, accountable for their poor decisions. We need to increase penalties on repeat violent offenders and not reduce prison time. The School Resource Officer (SRO) issue is an example of how the majority party was reckless in providing a public safety policy that would potentially prevent keeping kids and teachers safe at school. Funding for law enforcement agencies should be increased to provide resources for investigating and solving crimes, rather than giving tens of millions of dollars to unaccountable nonprofits.

Nuesse: Some minor reforms in law enforcement and the justice system were recently made in Minnesota, and more can be done. For example the frequency of unjustified traffic stops and expungement of criminal or delinquency records for persons found eligible. Peace officers and public justice figures who do not abide by the basic fair treatment of residents should be subject to discipline in accordance with the same laws applied to private citizens.

Question 3: How would you address the growing concerns about housing affordability in Minnesota?

Harder: Expanding affordable housing through public-private partnerships and incentives for developers to build more entry-level homes while removing costly mandates is a first step. Reducing regulatory barriers that drive up housing costs, such as streamlining the permitting process and zoning reform would also spur growth. We should be strengthening economic opportunities for individuals and families by supporting job growth, a strong economy, tax cuts, and workforce development programs to ensure they can afford stable housing.

Nuesse: I would support allocation of more funding for rental and home loan programs. A comprehensive plan could be adopted in coordination with communities where transportation upgrades that are taking place, hence supporting more community growth. Unoccupied buildings could be converted into living spaces through a coordinated effort with communities; cross-functional task forces would be helpful to accomplish this effort. Better legislation should be considered to help communities build tiny homes for the most marginalized residents — for example, veterans. Availability of low-income housing and high property insurance rates must also be addressed in efforts to improve the situation.

Question 4: With the ongoing discussions about education funding and student outcomes in Minnesota, how would you address disparities in educational resources and opportunities across different regions and communities?

Harder: Literacy is learning. Our schools are suffering a literacy crisis, and we need to return the science of reading to our classrooms. Solve the literacy crisis and student performance will improve. Fair and Focused Funding. Our schools need more flexibility in how they can spend education revenue. Top-down mandates from the state do not work. Local Control is Innovation. Often the Minnesota Department of Education is an obstacle to new ideas. Expectations Matter. Every child can learn when they are challenged with academic rigor instead of flooded with political agendas.

Nuesse: Economic conditions in Greater Minnesota impact funding for public education. The program for state funding should be reviewed to assure that monies are distributed fairly. I would work with a cross-functional commission with representatives from sectors including industry, education, and local government to improve curriculum and add modern courses, and eliminate outdated resources. In addition, what works in non-public institutions may be applied in public schools where it makes sense.

Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?

Harder: Serving two terms as a Sibley County Commissioner has provided me the unique experience of how decisions made in St. Paul have a direct impact to all of us. I am active in my community and serve as Deputy Clerk on my township board. I am committed to making decisions based on facts, doing research, and listening to constituents. This enables me to make the best decisions for our district. For more information, please visit www.harderforhouse.com. Thank you for the honor of allowing me to represent you and I would appreciate your support in November. God Bless!

Nuesse: I proudly served as an elected City Council member (2013-2016) in Arlington. Commissions to which I was appointed included the EDA and Planning and Zoning. The city remained fiscally sound, and through discussions with local residents, business owners, and city staff, policies were identified for improvement. Comprehensive plans were revised to adapt to changes in the local area. Skills developed in my professional career will apply to those needed in a legislator: Compromise, collaboration and open communication will help to foster changes to existing laws. I look forward to supporting legislation that assures a thriving economy in Minnesota.