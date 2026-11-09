Richfield will welcome a new council member in 2027

Richfield will have a new city council member in 2027 as the challenger defeated the incumbent in an at-large race.

Em Antin edged incumbent Sharon Christensen in the Nov. 3 election for the Richfield City Council’s at-large seat, garnering 50.8% of the vote while Christensen received 47.9%. By total votes, Antin won by 379, receiving 6,756 votes. Christensen received 6,377 votes.

The ballot also included the Richfield mayor’s seat, with incumbent mayor Mary Supple running, and winning, an uncontested race.

Antin’s campaign team spent approximately six months spreading Antin’s campaign message throughout the city. And that helped her defeat Christensen, Antin said, as reports from those who supported Christensen four years ago said that Christensen’s campaign this year hadn’t been as visible as Antin's.

High-profile state and federal elections attracted a lot of the attention during the campaign season, which made it important to proactively campaign in a race Antin expected would be close, she said.

Being a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party-endorsed candidate and a lifelong party member also benefited Antin’s campaign. In talking to voters who identified themselves as independent, some noted their opposition to Republican Party leadership at the federal level and expressed an understanding of how progressivism could benefit them, according to Antin.

Antin’s campaign emphasized fiscal responsibility, accessible and affordable housing, building community, equity for all and health care for all. Regarding fiscal responsibility, Antin’s campaign touted providing clarity and oversight to how tax dollars are spent. In community building, Antin supports providing avenues for the arts by helping promote opportunities for artists, musicians and thespians, as other cities do.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I am here to represent you, a resident of Richfield. Let’s work together to build an even stronger community,” Antin said in a statement following the election.

With no opponent in her bid for reelection as mayor, Supple still spoke with voters about the issues that were of concern to them, she said.

“People are very committed to working together as a community,” according to Supple. That commitment was expressed in multiple ways, including efforts to rebuild the community following the federal immigration enforcement tied to Operation Metro Surge this past winter, she noted.

Residents also expressed interest in improving the city’s parks, a project that is underway through the development of a new parks master plan, and emphasized environmental protection in making the city’s parks and trails more accessible, with more benches available, Supple explained.

The rising cost of living was also a concern expressed by voters, she noted.

While many costs are out of the city’s control, the council does its part to keep costs down by prioritizing its spending and setting long-term financial goals in its effort to maintain the city’s infrastructure without taxing people out of their home or apartment, according to Supple.

While she didn’t face a challenger, Supple still canvassed neighborhoods to distribute literature about her campaign and information about the city. Doing so provided opportunities for Supple to hear concerns from residents she might not otherwise speak with, as well as help educate residents who are new to Richfield about the city, its elections and the voting process, she explained.

Without a challenger to her candidacy, Supple received less fiscal support for her campaign. She produced campaign literature, but focused on distributing it personally rather than mailing it to voters across the city as a cost-saving measure. “You don’t spend what you don’t have,” she said.