Big second half propels Stars back to state boys soccer final

An uncharacteristic first half in the Class A state semifinal saw the reigning state boys soccer champions concede four corner kicks before breaking out in a 4-1 win over Winona Cotter/Hope (18-3-0) Wednesday evening at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Holy Angels reached the state semifinals for a fifth time in nine years.

Stars coach James See credited Cotter for a challenging game, fitting of a state semifinal, which forced the Stars to make some changes during halftime that proved to be the right call down the stretch.

“Cotter made it really challenging to play against and played some really good footy along the way,” See said. “We capitalized on our chances in the second half. Had our light switch on and we were ready to transition and we talked about if you react the fastest, you play the fastest and that's where we got our chances from.”

Typically, teams facing the Stars on that stage tend to play a more defensive style. That wasn't the case with Cotter.

“This was the first time in three years that we played a team that wants to go after us,” See said in terms of not holding back, instead playing an attacking style that was willing to run at the Stars with the ball. “Credit to their bravery and the first 10 minutes in any one-off game, there is that element of feeling the game out against a new opponent. Then it turned into what we expect in October or November in a physical, direct game at times. As the game got stretched out, it was difficult to manage but they responded to that.”

Defending corner kicks wasn't something the Stars often faced during the regular season. Senior defender Leo Poehling, with his blue stars painted into his bleached-out hair, explained the key to turning away the Ramblers came down to communication, preparation and a trust in each other.

“Once we drop back into our zone, we all have faith in each other and kept our body shape,” he said.

In the second half, the Stars made sure to double-team the Rambler wingers when they had the ball to force a quick decision instead of allowing them to dictate play.

Holy Angels Mr. Soccer Award recipient Julio Mejia's low roller beat the Cotter goalie to the post to open the scoring in the 49th minute.

Mejia, playing out of the back, helped control the ball, finding ways to link up passes to force the Ramblers to scramble inside the final third to deter dangerous chances.

“I really didn't know what I was doing up there but I asked for the ball and shot the ball and luckily it went in,” Mejia said.

Three minutes later, classmate Leonardo Medrano-Ayala outleaped the Cotter goalie on a header crossed into danger by Jonah Johnson to take a 2-0 lead. Medrano-Ayala's first header goal came from about 10 yards out as the header bounced past the Ramblers goalie.

Ramblers senior Dave Hanson capitalized on a misplayed clearance inside the 6-yard box on a scramble in front of Stars goalie Lincoln Kampf in the 56th minute, clawing one goal back in front of the student section with nearly 25 minutes to play.

“Being up there, just trusting my teammates to get the rebound,” Medrano-Ayala said.

See said the play was an example of what they talked about during halftime to use the space in front of the goal to be aggressive, win the race to loose balls and finish the chances.

Holy Angels junior Francis Kasbohm scored twice to extinguish any Ramblers hopes of a comeback over the final 18 minutes, including a redirected header from 10 yards out to make it 3-1 followed by a redirected shot off the post in the 76th minute to finish the scoring.

The celebration was a little delayed as the Ramblers goalkeeper appeared to reach back to keep the ball from crossing the line, but the assistant referee signaled it crossed the line for a goal.

“It did cross the line,” Kasbohm said. “It was just right there and the celly was tough.”

See said the play developed from a solid service from right fullback Nick Lazo. “He tried to pin them in and draw the defenders down and our right back came up big in that moment.”

When asked about Poehling's school spirit in his haircut, the players were quick to credit Lazo for the idea.

Being able to extend the season to a familiar stadium with the next group to lead the team is something Mejia cherishes.

“I have faith in playing one more game together,” Mejia said about a 14-member senior class that will go for a second consecutive Class A state title at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. “Playing against a new opponent against someone an hour south was a cool experience.”

See said discussion about a state title isn't something they discuss until they reach sections, what he describes as “the second season.”

The regular season is used as preparation and gaining valuable game-speed experience to be ready to respond when the season is on the line.

“We're focused on our internal metrics and objectives because we've made it to this point for the fifth time in nine years,” See said. “There are extrinsic weights trying to pull you down so we try to think differently. So we try to focus on objectives, build the team around that so we know if we can take care of that we can influence the result in a positive way. You can't control the result, bounces are going to happen, fouls are going to happen, opponents are going to happen but if you focus on what you can control as a group, we'll find success.”

The Stars advance to their third consecutive state championship match, winning the 2024 Class AA title (3-1 over Totino-Grace) before winning the Class A title in a 4-2 win over St. Cloud Cathedral last season.