Edina faces Wayzata Saturday in state soccer finals

US Bank Stadium hosts morning game

Two Lake Conference boys soccer powers will play for the state Class AAA championship at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Both teams won easily in their semifinal matches Nov. 4 with Wayzata beating Duluth East 3-1 in an 8 a.m. game and Edina followed with a 5-0 victory over St. Paul Central in the 10 a.m. game.

Wayzata is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and has an overall record of 15-1-3 this season. No. 2 seed Edina has an overall mark of 18-2-0.

Edina won the State Class AAA Tournament last fall, but did it without this year’s leading scorer, junior forward Eli Seim, who played for Waconia last season.

Seim marveled at the state tournament venue. “I had never played in a stadium this big,” he said after playing a major role in the Hornets’ semifinal win.

Edina scored goals on its first four corner kicks against St. Paul Central, and the Minutemen had no answers against Edina senior goalkeeper Aiden Johnson.

The first of those goals off corner kicks was scored by Edina senior Jack Bedros. “I saw the ball in the air and it was an easy volley,” Bedros said.

Edina head coach Dave Jenson stressed the importance of those corner kick conversions: “Eighty percent of the goals are scored on restarts,” he said. “We were aggressive when we had corner kicks and put four of them in.”

Seim scored two Edina goals. Other scores came from Bedros and senior captains Nic McCormick and Ronan McArdle. Sophomore Andrew Hahn, who took most of the corner kicks, had two assists. Senior captain Sam Rudolph added an assist.

Senior captain George Soeffker was the engine driving Wayzata to its win over Duluth East. He scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season. Senior captain Tyler Maahs scored the Trojans’ first goal of the match. Assists were provided by senior Preston Williams and junior Praman Khadka. Senior captain Lucas Woodrum recorded the win in goal.

“Duluth East is a hard-working team,” Soeffker said after the match. “We couldn’t afford to take our foot off the gas.”

“We usually are able to get a quick goal,” Wayzata senior captain Michael Moes said. “And we did that today. Duluth East is a team that presses really hard.”

“No matter who we play in the finals, it’s about us,” Wayzata head coach Jean-Yves Viardin said. “We weren’t comfortable [today], being up only 1-0 at halftime.”

Soeffker’s first goal of the match came in the first minute of the second half on a 35-yard free kick after Khadka had drawn a foul. That steadied everyone on the Trojans’ side.

Edina and Wayzata played once during the regular season with Wayzata winning 1-0 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. Edina’s other loss was to Minnetonka 4-1 in a Lake Conference match.

Wayzata’s only loss of the season came in a Lake Conference match when Eden Prairie prevailed 1-0. The three ties for Wayzata came against St. Michael-Albertville in a Lake match and Woodbury and Minneapolis Southwest in nonconference matches.