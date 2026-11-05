Fall boutique in Richfield

Richfield will host a fall boutique this weekend.

The boutique is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, at Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.

The 49th annual fall boutique features two floors of local artists, crafters, food makers and other artisans. A raffle will feature a hand-stitched quilt, made by the community center’s Quilters Club.

Info: tiny.cc/rfb26