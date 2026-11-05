Ex-boyfriend facing false imprisonment charges

A 21-year-old Bloomington man was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of domestic assault by strangulation, stalking and false imprisonment with intentional restraint following a confrontation with the 22-year-old Eagan woman he shares two children with.

He was charged Oct. 26, three months after he was charged with one count of domestic assault by strangulation involving the same woman.

Police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of East Old Shakopee Road at approximately 2 p.m. Oct. 23 after the woman reported that she had been with the suspect and that he had both assaulted her and held her and her two children in his apartment, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Eric Kittelson.

The woman reported that she had arrived at the suspect’s apartment during the evening of Oct. 21 and that they went for a walk. During their walk, the suspect accused her of talking to another man. When they returned to his apartment, he took her cellphone and tablet. The woman told him she wanted to leave, but he allegedly refused because he had a warrant, knew he was going to jail and wanted to “figure out a plan,” according to a criminal complaint.

The woman and her children remained at the suspect’s apartment until Oct. 23. He still refused to let her leave and had her cellphone in his pocket. She said she tried to take her phone, scratching the suspect in the process, but failed to do so. The suspect allegedly pushed the woman into a recliner, wrapped his hands around her neck and squeezed, preventing her from breathing, the complaint explained.

After he let go of her neck, the woman started crying. The suspect then stood over her and prayed. The woman tried to run from the apartment, but the suspect allegedly ran after her, jumped on her and pinned her to the ground as she tried to scream. She said he then covered her mouth and nose with his hands, preventing her from breathing, and threatened to kill her before dragging her back to his apartment, the complaint noted.

The woman eventually asked the suspect to take her and the children to IHOP for food, which he agreed to, but said he needed to find his car keys first. While he was searching for the keys, the woman said she found a piece of paper and wrote a message on it which asked for someone to call 911 and included the suspect’s apartment number. The woman put it in her pocket, and when the suspect saw her afterward, he accused her of having a knife in her pocket, according to the complaint.

The suspect allegedly grabbed a knife from underneath his bed and told the woman, “If you have a knife, I’m gonna stab you and we’re both gonna die.” The woman started screaming, telling him to let her and her children out of his apartment. The suspect put down the knife and grabbed the woman’s shoulders to prevent her from leaving. The woman told the suspect that she threw his keys outside, which he did not believe. So he made her accompany him outside to locate the keys, the complaint noted.

While outside, an unidentified person greeted them. The suspect thought the woman had set him up or called the police. He told her she was free to go at that point. She asked him about her possessions in his apartment. He told her to wait 30 minutes so he could go into the apartment and pack his belongings, saying he would now be on the run. The woman was able to call the police after the suspect walked away, the complaint explained.

Officers responding to the call located the suspect outside the apartment building, where he was arrested, Kittelson said.

If convicted of domestic assault or false imprisonment, he faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. If convicted of stalking, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The suspect had a no-contact order against him following his arrest and assault charge stemming from a July 24 incident at his apartment. He was also charged with domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call following a July 17 incident, the complaint noted.

The woman identified the suspect as her boyfriend following the July 17 incident, but said they were no longer a couple, although she was living with the suspect, as of the July 24 incident. During the July 24 incident he allegedly choked the woman after accusing her of speaking with other men and also withheld her cellphone.

Finally caught

An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a police officer on foot and obstructing the legal process after a pursuit that began in Bloomington ended with a search for the suspect in Minneapolis.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 9100 block of Portland Avenue at approximately 1:45 a.m. Oct. 26 after a report from a resident of suspicious activity in the building’s parking lot. The caller said a black SUV had backed up near a silver sedan in the parking lot. The caller knew the owner of the silver sedan, and it appeared the suspect and an accomplice were breaking into the vehicle, according to Kittelson.

An officer arriving at the scene saw the SUV leaving the apartment complex, traveling north on Portland Avenue. A check of its license plate showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Minneapolis. The driver continued north on Portland at approximately 80 miles per hour as the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Officers in Richfield prepared for the northbound SUV and were able to deploy stop sticks as the SUV traveled through the city on Portland Avenue. Although the stop sticks were successful in puncturing at least one of the vehicle’s tires, the driver continued north into Minneapolis, Kittelson explained.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter helped track the vehicle through Minneapolis. The driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and turned down an alley. The occupants then fled the vehicle and ran into a house before continuing to flee the area on foot. Officers set up a perimeter as a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer responded to the scene and tracked the suspect to a porch on the 3200 block of Oakland Avenue, where the man was hiding. He refused to cooperate and was bitten by the dog before being arrested, Kittelson said.

The suspect was determined to be the driver, and his passenger was not located, Kittelson noted.

The damage to the silver sedan in Bloomington was estimated at $1,200, he added.

Unable to make a call

A 26-year-old St. Cloud man was charged with one count of first-degree property damage, accused of pushing over and destroying a store display at Mall of America’s Macy’s store.

Police officers were dispatched to Macy’s on Oct. 21 and located the suspect outside of the store, where he was arrested. A loss prevention employee told the police that the suspect damaged the display, valued at $2,200, the previous day, according to a criminal complaint.

The man allegedly walked around the store and asked people if he could use their cellphone. Everyone he spoke to declined to lend him their phone. He then tried to use a phone at a cash register, but it did not work. He then asked two more people if he could use their phone. They also declined. At that point the suspect pushed over a display and exited the store, the complaint explained.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.