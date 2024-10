Edina mountain bikers take state

The Edina mountain bike team won the 2024 state high school championship on a rainy, muddy Sunday in Chisholm.

“Mountain biking is an unpredictable sport,” Edina head coach Mike Hartmann said. “You never know what the weather and course conditions will be. Our team showed endurance and skill on a very challenging course.”

High school competition in the state races included varsity, junior varsity and freshman riders. “There was a lot of green out on the course,” coach Hartmann said.

Two top-10 places in the varsity boys race keyed Edina’s championship. Luke Wachowiak finished eighth and Edina teammate Andrew Hartmann, the coach’s son, placed ninth.

Edina’s championship effort was bolstered by a robust effort in the boys JV2 race. Jones Lauson took first place with Liam Kirvida taking second place and Cody Hurtwitz placing fifth. Will Francis-Jones added an eighth-place finish.

Jake Mercado of Edina won the JV3 championship.

Noah Fruchte gave Edina seventh place in the senior open race. Sydney Bullard finished ninth in the freshman girls race. Bea Tolley placed eighth among JV2 girls riders.

The high school state title was the second in Edina history, following the title the program won in 2016.

“All of our kids worked extremely hard,” coach Hartmann said. “A big group rode in the offseason. It was so much fun for us to see their dream come true.”

Middle school

Edina’s middle school team placed second at state during Saturday races in Chisholm.

Evelyn Hoppe was the high finisher for Edina with second place among eighth-grade girls. DJ Severson was fourth among eighth-grade boys.

Rivden Cummings placed fifth among sixth-grade boys and teammate Jacob Severon took seventh.