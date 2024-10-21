Column: Sour ending for Lynx who didn’t get the calls at the right time

Series-long missed calls hurt both teams but in the end, Minnesota is justified in feeling slighted

The WNBA Finals was a good matchup between the top two seeds Minnesota and New York, much like the upcoming World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees.

Still, after reading and seeing the comments on social media, it seems like another suspicious ending, worthy of a conspiracy theory, to get New York their first WNBA title.

The Liberty won 67-62 in overtime after Breanna Stewart made two free throws, a questionable no-call on a travel and then a foul call in the lane to tie the game at 60-60. Minnesota’s Kayla McBride had a late 3-pointer miss the target to send the game to overtime. New York beat out Minnesota 7-2 in overtime for the win.

The decisive game was close, but the free-throw discrepancy heavily favored the home team, Liberty. People like LeBron James, Damian Lillard and Bill Simmons said something seemed off about the outcome. Even the league commissioner came out in a New York-themed dress to present Liberty with its first league title in 28 years.

After watching the replay, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had it right in her postgame press conference. I also think champions find a way, no matter what.

When covering high school basketball games, you’ll see all sorts of refereeing, good/bad and somewhere in between, but the discrepancy of free throws is absurd — New York converted 21-of-25 while Minnesota converted 7-of-8. There is no chance that the Liberty drew that many more free throws and the home team coach were caught on an open microphone telling her team to embellish to get even more fouls.

I’m wasn't a fan of Reeve roasting the league officials after the game, but after thinking about it, I realize she has every right to go after them in whatever format she feels will get the point across.

I’m glad to see the WNBA rising to this level of national prominence, with sell-outs and continued interest, which is helping the next generation discover what is possible on the basketball court.

I think Minnesota’s continued futility against all things New York only adds fuel to the fire, despite what was, for all intents and purposes, an ultra-competitive five-game series. I would’ve liked to see the series extend to seven games, maybe use a neutral third-party to review challenges instead of handling them in-house.

After this summer, I’m ready to get the PWHL season underway at Xcel Energy Center as the Minnesota Frost try to run in back as the reigning champions.