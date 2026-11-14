Twenty-two hikers enjoyed a day observing all the interesting rock formations Nov. 5, while hiking the Marcus Landslide trail at the Tom Thumb Trailhead in Scottsdale. Hikers David Stringham, Kurt Weber, John Mitchell, Dan Fogarty, Michael Weingarten, Char Ehrhart, Eunice Kaechele, Jeanette Martin, Jeani Paulson, Sandy Tiedeman, Loretta Eldredge, Bob Eldredge, Tom Finn, Erin Sharp, Jim Malek, Belinda Malek, Barb Smith, Tammy Olsen, Diane Morgan, John Hanrahan, Trent Jones and Michael Weingarten traveled the trail. The out and back hike was 4.7 miles with an elevation change of 282 feet and 541 feet of total gain, which averaged 116 feet per mile of climbing. The total time was 2 hours and 42 minutes and move time of 2 hours and 25 minutes for an average of 30.9 minutes per mile.