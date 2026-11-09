Free Thanksgiving meal for residents in the Sun Cities

Desert Garden United Church of Christ is serving a free Thanksgiving meal 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at Desert Garden United Church of Christ, 18818 N. 128th Ave. Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, various side dishes and pumpkin pie will be served. Hot apple cider, coffee and water will be available. Individuals can bring another beverage. Seating is limited to 140 people. Reservations are required; call 623-584-1795. Deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.