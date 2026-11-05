Sun City West author releases third novel

Sun City West author Pam Sievers recently released her third novel, “43 Acres.” This is a story of a woman living in Chicago who inherits land from her father. The property is located in southwest Wisconsin, in Wisconsin’s Driftless region. Sievers will host an author talk and book signing 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Bella Donna Salon, 13576 W. Camino del Sol. “I grew up in the area and I always wanted to write a novel set there. This book celebrates the land with its hills and valleys. The story and characters are fiction, but the locations mentioned and the beauty of the area are real,” said Sievers. She has been writing for 20 years and is a previous Erma Bombeck Humor Writer of the Month. She has also authored the novels “The Lone Jackass” and “Carrie’s Quest.” Books are available on Amazon.