Sun City West is busy and growing, and healthcare employers here are hiring for hands-on clinical roles. If you have imaging or advanced practice experience, there are a few solid options worth a look.

Employer: Banner Health

Banner Health Location: Sun City West, AZ (Banner Imaging, 13909 W Camino Del Sol, Suite 101)

(Banner Imaging, 13909 W Camino Del Sol, Suite 101) Type: Full-time (Thu–Sat, 6:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m. )

(Thu–Sat, ) Salary: Not listed ( $15,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates)

Not listed ( for qualified candidates) Why it’s appealing: Day-shift role in a dedicated imaging center with state-of-the-art CT equipment, PACS, and a strong focus on patient care. Banner highlights relocation assistance, tuition reimbursement, continuing education, and career growth for imaging professionals.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Staffing Services

Banner Health – Banner Staffing Services Location: Banner Del Webb Medical Center, Sun City West, AZ

Type: Registry / Per Diem (PRN)

Schedule: Varied days, with options like 7:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m., 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.

Varied days, with options like Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Flexible shifts through Banner’s staffing pool, with weekly pay, paid orientation, retirement plan (403b), and discounts. Good fit if you want hospital-based CT work without a fixed full-time schedule.

Employer: The CORE Institute

Location: Sun City West, AZ

Type: Not listed (advanced practice provider role)

Not listed (advanced practice provider role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Work closely with an Interventional Radiologist managing chronic venous disease in a specialized Vein Clinic. The CORE Institute offers a large, integrated MSK practice, chances to be involved in resident/fellow education and research, and is open to training candidates with 2+ years of clinical experience.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.