🛒 Sun City KS Retail Jobs With Multiple Glow Brands Openings

Sun City’s retail scene is busy right now, especially in beauty and wellness. Glow Brands (Sun Tan City) has several roles open, from entry-level to management.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Glow Brands (Sun Tan City) Location: Sun City, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour (base pay plus performance bonuses; average up to $15/hr for those meeting criteria)

(base pay plus performance bonuses; average up to for those meeting criteria) Perks: Flexible schedule, casual dress, free tanning & wellness spa services, 401(k) with match, daily pay options, employee discounts, advancement paths.

This is a high-energy salon role helping clients pick tanning and wellness options, keeping the salon clean, and meeting basic sales goals. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying busy, and want strong perks even in a part-time job.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Glow Brands (Sun Tan City) Location: Sun City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour (base pay plus performance & store bonuses; average up to $20/hr for those meeting criteria)

(base pay plus performance & store bonuses; average up to for those meeting criteria) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life & disability options, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, daily pay, free tanning & spa services, training and leadership development.

You’ll help run a busy salon, lead a team of Tanning Consultants, hit sales goals, and keep operations smooth. Best for someone with retail management or strong sales experience who’s ready to grow into a Salon Director role.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Glow Brands (Sun Tan City) Location: Sun City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$19.00 per hour (base pay plus performance & store bonuses; average up to $19/hr for those meeting criteria)

(base pay plus performance & store bonuses; average up to for those meeting criteria) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life & disability options, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, daily pay, free tanning & spa services, yearly wellness reimbursement, leadership training.

This role supports the Salon Director, coaches the team, helps with scheduling, inventory, and reports, and keeps the salon spotless and client-focused. Great step if you have some leadership or sales background and want to move up in retail management.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Glow Brands (Sun Tan City) Location: Sun City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$21.00 per hour (base pay plus performance & store bonuses; average up to $21/hr for those meeting criteria)

(base pay plus performance & store bonuses; average up to for those meeting criteria) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life & disability options, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, daily pay, free tanning & spa services, wellness programs, leadership development.

Similar to the Brentwood Manager in Training role, but with a higher potential average hourly rate. You’ll oversee daily operations, lead the team, and drive sales in a fast-paced salon setting.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.