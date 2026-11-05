Sun City players present final Mountain View show

The Sun City Players is presenting its final mainstage play, Dashing Through the Snow written by playwrights Jones Hope Wooten, Nov. 13-15 and Nov. 19-22 at the existing Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave.

Dashing Through the Snow comprises four scenes, each of which occurs on the four days before Christmas when mutually exclusive guests check in to the Snowflake Inn in Tinsel, Texas.

Act 1 Scene 2 takes place on the third day prior to the holiday with the arrival of brother and sister, Hoyt and Donna Jo, along with their two aunts, Ennis and Della. The humor in this segment arises from misunderstandings and the characters’ attempts to resolve their conflicts amidst the holiday frenzy.

Norman Krinsky portrays Hoyt who serves as a stabilizing force amid chaos. Becoming Hoyt was very satisfying for Krinsky, as he shares many of the character’s traits.

Debra Kruep is cast as Donna Jo, spunky and loyal, who is there to support her brother. Donna Jo’s personality shows her adventurous spirit and willingness to confront family dynamics head-on. This role affords Kruep the opportunity to “say things that she would never iterate to anyone.”

Michelle Serries enacts the part of Aunt Ennis, a sharp-tongued, feisty woman, whose exaggerated characteristics and interactions contribute to the play’s humor. Serries has fun with this role as she is different from Aunt Ennis in many ways, especially because “I am not a germaphobe like her.”

Jan Murphy is seen as Aunt Della, stubborn and quirky, who embodies the theme of family rivalry and reconciliation, both of which lead to comical and heartfelt moments in this portion of the play. Murphy relishes the challenge of taking on the persona of “a grouchy old lady.”

Overall, this entire scene reflects the complexities of familial relationships and the importance of family unity during the holiday season.

The Sun City Players is presenting its final mainstage play, Dashing Through the Snow written by playwrights Jones Hope Wooten, Nov. 13-15 and Nov. 19-22 at the existing Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave.