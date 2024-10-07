Trunk: A terrible travesty of justice

My purpose for writing is to report a terrible travesty of justice. Many thousands of human beings are being condemned to death without benefit of a trial.

They have committed no crime and cannot speak for themselves. Their manner of death is determined for them. They have no right of appeal. They are shown no mercy. They are not given a decent burial.

These are not those killed by violent gangs or oppressive governments. I speak of the babies killed by abortion. There are several procedures conducted at different stages of pregnancy, including D&C, D&E and D&X. There is also the pill.

Choice, according to Reader's Digest Oxford Complete Wordfinder involves “giving a range from which to choose, options, alternatives, to take or choose one or another.”

Those who call themselves pro-choice promote only the choice of aborting the baby. But other “choices” would be keeping the baby, or carrying to term and allowing a childless couple who long for a child to adopt the baby.

Better yet, men and women taking personal responsibility to use means of birth control so as not to conceive an unwanted human being in the first place. Yes, these are human beings, living babies. Please give them the choice to live.

