Sun City Center neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or just like a good free deal, take a look below.

Item: King Arthur Whole Wheat flour, unopened bags

Condition: Described as a couple of unopened bags, bought about 2 weeks ago

Details: Poster says it works well with yeast recipes and bread baking, but they switched to another flour for sourdough starter. Great if you bake bread at home.

Location: Kings Point, Sun City Center, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Floral pattern sofa, very comfy

Condition: Excellent condition

Size: 89" L x 34" D x 28" H

Details: Super comfortable sofa with a floral design. Great for a living room or den if you have the space for a full-size couch. Must pick up in Sun City Center—no delivery mentioned.

Location: Kings Point, Sun City Center, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige loveseat with decorative cushions

Condition: Described as comfortable and in good shape for a living room

Details: Neutral beige color that should fit most décor styles. Comes with decorative cushions, so it’s ready to use as extra seating in a smaller space or apartment.

Location: Kings Point, Sun City Center, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Sun City Center tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.