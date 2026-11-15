Sun City Center’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travelers and locals. If you’re in allied health or nursing, there are a few roles here worth a closer look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Sun City Center, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (Local/Travel)

Schedule: 7A–5P, 10-hour day shifts, ~40 hrs/week

Start Date: 11/30/2026

Assignment Length: Listed as 13 weeks , with details also noting a 26-week contract

Listed as , with details also noting a contract Pay: $2,278 per week (with potential tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

This Cath Lab Tech contract comes with aggressive compensation packages, guaranteed hours, and benefits starting day 1 (medical, dental, vision, 401K). You also get daily or weekly pay, holiday pay, license/cert reimbursement, free CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. Requires 1 year of experience in the field; no new grads for this specific role.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Sun City Center, FL

Type: Full-time

This RN Float role lets you work across different units, caring for a variety of patients and keeping your skills sharp. You’ll do full nursing assessments, create and follow care plans, document clearly, and work closely with the care team while educating patients and families. You’ll need current RN licensure, strong clinical judgment, and solid communication skills.

Employer: HCA Florida South Shore Hospital

Location: Sun City Center, FL

Type: Full-time, Nights

Night-shift CT Tech role at a 138-bed acute care hospital with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and more). You’ll perform CT exams, assist with contrast, keep equipment clean and ready, and stay current with protocols. Requires ARRT (CT), Florida CRT license, BLS, and at least 1 year of recent CT experience, ideally in an acute-care setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.