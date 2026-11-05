🏥 Sun City Center FL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sun City Center’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both travelers and locals. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Sun City Center, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (local or travel)

Pay: $2,278 per week (40 hours, 10-hour day shifts)

(40 hours, 10-hour day shifts) Start: 11/23/2026 | Length: 13–26 weeks

Travel (or local) Cath Lab Tech role with day shifts, guaranteed hours, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision. Includes 401(k), weekly or daily pay, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, and lots of extra perks like license reimbursement, free CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: HCA Florida South Shore Hospital

Location: Sun City Center, FL

Type: Full-time, On-site

Experience: No ICU experience required (RN license + BLS; ACLS/NIH within 6 months)

ICU RN role at a 138-bed community hospital backed by HCA, with strong benefits, 401(k) with up to 100% match, tuition and loan assistance, and lots of growth paths. Good fit if you want to build your critical care skills in a supportive, mission-driven environment close to home.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.