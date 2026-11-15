Sun City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options if you like caring for seniors or working in specialty clinics. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Sun City, AZ.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Location: Sun City, AZ (in-home, local clients)

Type: Full-time & part-time

Pay: $17–$20/hr

Work one-on-one with seniors in their homes, helping with rides, bathing, grooming, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. This role stands out for one of the highest starting wages for in-home caregivers in Sun City, paid training, PTO, joining bonus, frequent performance-based raises, and 24/7 manager support.

Employer: Sun City Post Acute

Location: Sun City, AZ (post-acute/long-term care facility)

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead the night nursing team in a post-acute setting, providing direct resident care and supervising CNAs. Good fit if you like a structured clinical role with lots of responsibility—med passes, charting, care planning, staff leadership, safety, and infection control.

Employer: Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co. (HOPCo)

Location: Sun City, AZ (clinic/procedure setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced MA role supporting orthopedic/spine/pain procedures—setting up sterile rooms, assisting during procedures, sterilizing equipment, and handling back-office tasks. Best for experienced, certified MAs (or LPNs with MA certification) who like fast-paced procedure work and don’t mind traveling between clinic sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.