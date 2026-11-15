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🏥 Sun City AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Sun City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options if you like caring for seniors or working in specialty clinics. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Sun City, AZ.
In-Home Caregiver
Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
Location: Sun City, AZ (in-home, local clients)
Type: Full-time & part-time
Pay: $17–$20/hr
Work one-on-one with seniors in their homes, helping with rides, bathing, grooming, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. This role stands out for one of the highest starting wages for in-home caregivers in Sun City, paid training, PTO, joining bonus, frequent performance-based raises, and 24/7 manager support.
Full-Time Nightshift LPN
Employer: Sun City Post Acute
Location: Sun City, AZ (post-acute/long-term care facility)
Type: Full-time, night shift
Salary: Not listed
Lead the night nursing team in a post-acute setting, providing direct resident care and supervising CNAs. Good fit if you like a structured clinical role with lots of responsibility—med passes, charting, care planning, staff leadership, safety, and infection control.
Medical Assistant IV – Full-Time
Employer: Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co. (HOPCo)
Location: Sun City, AZ (clinic/procedure setting)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Advanced MA role supporting orthopedic/spine/pain procedures—setting up sterile rooms, assisting during procedures, sterilizing equipment, and handling back-office tasks. Best for experienced, certified MAs (or LPNs with MA certification) who like fast-paced procedure work and don’t mind traveling between clinic sites.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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