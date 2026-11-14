Sun City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for hands-on patient care and rehab pros. If you’re looking to work with seniors and medical teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Sun City, AZ

Type: Internship / Travel , 40 hrs/week , 13-week assignment , flexible 8-hour shifts

Internship / , , , flexible 8-hour shifts Pay: $2,036 per week

This travel PT role is all about rehab therapy in Sun City, with guaranteed hours and support from a dedicated recruiter and clinical team. Comes with day-one health, vision, dental, 401(k), housing options, CE/licensing reimbursement, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Sonora Quest Laboratories / Laboratory Sciences of Arizona

Location: Banner Boswell, Sun City, AZ

Type: Per Diem (hospital-based)

(hospital-based) Pay: New grads $19/hr; experienced $21.07–$23.36/hr

Day-shift role drawing blood, processing specimens, and entering orders in a busy hospital lab. Good fit if you have phlebotomy training/certification and want flexible per diem work with hospital experience.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Sun City, AZ

Type: Full-time travel , outpatient, 8-hour day shifts, ~13 weeks

, outpatient, 8-hour day shifts, ~13 weeks Pay: $2,123–$2,187 per week

Outpatient travel PT in an active adult community with year-round sunshine. You’ll handle assessments, treatment plans, and patient education, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing deals, CE, and recruiter support through AMN.

Employer: Valor Care Services

Location: Sun City, AZ (in-home, West Valley)

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

(flexible schedule) Pay: $18.00–$22.00 per hour

Help seniors at home with daily care, companionship, meals, light housekeeping, and dementia support for a new, woman-owned agency. Offers flexible hours, paid training/orientation, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Boswell Medical Center

Location: Sun City, AZ

Type: Part-time , night shift (two 12-hour shifts, 6:00 pm–6:30 am), weekends/holidays rotation

, night shift (two 12-hour shifts, 6:00 pm–6:30 am), weekends/holidays rotation Bonus: $1,500 sign-on (part-time) for new Banner CNAs/LNAs

Work on a specialty neurology Progressive Care Unit at a Joint Commission Certified Primary Stroke Center. You’ll assist with daily care, vitals, specimens, and basic procedures, with night and weekend differentials and growth potential in a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Sun City’s healthcare jobs move fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.