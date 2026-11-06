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Sun City
📢 Free one-on-one career help at Sun City Library
9 days ago
💼 Free walk-in career help at Sun City Library
Need a new job or thinking about a career change? RIVCO Workforce Development is offering free, in-person one-on-one sessions at the Sun City Library (Sun City branch).
Get help with:
- Career planning
- Resume writing
- Job training opportunities and more
Details:
- Dates: Thursdays – Nov 5, Nov 12, Dec 3, Dec 10, 2026; Jan 7, Jan 14, 2027
- Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm (Pacific Time)
- Location: Sun City Library – Sun City branch
- Audience: Adults and teens
- Cost: Free
- No appointment needed – walk-ins welcome
También disponible en español: sesiones individuales gratuitas sobre planificación profesional, redacción de currículums y oportunidades de formación laboral. No es necesario pedir cita; puede presentarse directamente.
More Info: RIVCO Workforce Development - LibC...
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