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Sun City

📢 Free one-on-one career help at Sun City Library

9 days ago
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💼 Free walk-in career help at Sun City Library

Need a new job or thinking about a career change? RIVCO Workforce Development is offering free, in-person one-on-one sessions at the Sun City Library (Sun City branch).

Get help with:

  • Career planning
  • Resume writing
  • Job training opportunities and more

Details:

  • Dates: Thursdays – Nov 5, Nov 12, Dec 3, Dec 10, 2026; Jan 7, Jan 14, 2027
  • Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm (Pacific Time)
  • Location: Sun City Library – Sun City branch
  • Audience: Adults and teens
  • Cost: Free
  • No appointment needed – walk-ins welcome

También disponible en español: sesiones individuales gratuitas sobre planificación profesional, redacción de currículums y oportunidades de formación laboral. No es necesario pedir cita; puede presentarse directamente.

More Info: RIVCO Workforce Development - LibC...

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