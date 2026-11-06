📢 Free one-on-one career help at Sun City Library

💼 Free walk-in career help at Sun City Library

Need a new job or thinking about a career change? RIVCO Workforce Development is offering free, in-person one-on-one sessions at the Sun City Library (Sun City branch).

Get help with:

Career planning

Resume writing

Job training opportunities and more

Details:

Dates: Thursdays – Nov 5, Nov 12, Dec 3, Dec 10, 2026; Jan 7, Jan 14, 2027

Thursdays – Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm (Pacific Time)

(Pacific Time) Location: Sun City Library – Sun City branch

Audience: Adults and teens

Cost: Free

Free No appointment needed – walk-ins welcome

También disponible en español: sesiones individuales gratuitas sobre planificación profesional, redacción de currículums y oportunidades de formación laboral. No es necesario pedir cita; puede presentarse directamente.