Sumter’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local services all adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a section of the store, open and close, and supervise associates while keeping the sales floor safe, clean, and easy to shop. Good fit if you have retail or customer service experience and want a step up into leadership with a large, growing retailer.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools to support drivers in your community. Flexible hours and a solid path to grow if you enjoy cars, sales, and working with people.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location

Work in the Building Materials department helping customers with home improvement projects, stocking, and cutting materials. Comes with access to health benefits (if eligible), 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Location: Sumter, SC (travel to nearby stores within ~25 miles)

Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours

Salary: About $10/hour

Visit different retail stores to set displays, stock products, and reset shelves on a schedule you help create. Great if you want very flexible hours, like working on your own, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 30 lbs.

Employer: Crescent Health Partners

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Contract, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Provide brow shaping, microblading, lash extensions, makeup, and waxing while building your own client base. Ideal for licensed cosmetologists/estheticians who love beauty, social media, and want room to grow their own following.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.