Sumter’s tech scene is small but active, with roles ranging from hands-on device repair to six-figure leadership and intel support. If you’re in IT (or want to break in), there’s something here at almost every level.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Sumter, SC (in person)

Type: Part-time, 4–8 hours/week

Part-time, Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, professional development assistance

Great fit if you like working with your hands and fixing gadgets. You’ll repair phones and desktop computers, troubleshoot hardware issues, and help with basic IT support for personal electronics.

Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector

Location: Hybrid – Sumter, SC or other listed Eaton sites

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000 – $215,000/year (plus variable incentive program)

Senior role leading organizational change for digital tools across Eaton’s global operations. You’ll manage a change management team, drive adoption of new digital solutions, and use tools like AI and digital adoption platforms to support employees through change.

Employer: DCI Solutions

Location: Sumter, SC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year

Requirements: Active DoD TS/SCI clearance , strong intel analysis background

, strong intel analysis background Benefits: 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, FSA/HSA, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and more

Ideal for experienced intel analysts with tools like Maven or Foundry. You’ll train and mentor users, support a help desk, troubleshoot technical issues, and help build dashboards and data integrations for a global intel enterprise.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles like this often lead to other chances inside the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.