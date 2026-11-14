Sumter’s home care scene is busy right now. If you like helping people stay safe and comfortable at home, there are a few solid options open today.

Employer: Visiting Angels Sumter, SC

Visiting Angels Sumter, SC Location: Sumter, SC (serving Sumter, Manning, Camden, Bishopville, Dalzell & more)

(serving Sumter, Manning, Camden, Bishopville, Dalzell & more) Type: Internship

Pay/Benefits: Weekly pay, holiday pay, referral bonuses, direct deposit, continuing education

Work with the nation’s #1 at‑home care network and get hands‑on experience plus advanced training in dementia and Alzheimer’s care. Flexible options include full‑time, part‑time, PRN, short shifts, 8–12 hour shifts, and live‑in.

Employer: SmartChoice Staffing & Personnel Solutions, LLC

SmartChoice Staffing & Personnel Solutions, LLC Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Support clients with daily living, personal care, and light housekeeping in their homes, following a nurse‑approved care plan. Good fit if you want steady part‑time hours and clear tasks, and you’re comfortable documenting care and following infection‑control rules.

Employer: Attentive Angels Home Care

Attentive Angels Home Care Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on caregiving role helping with bathing, grooming, toileting, mobility, and light housekeeping, plus companionship and emotional support. You’ll follow each client’s care plan and report any changes, ideal if you want a full‑time caregiving career.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.