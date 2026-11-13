Sumter’s customer service scene is busy right now, from big-box retail to grocery pickup and auto service. If you like helping people face-to-face, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay and 10% associate discount)

This role is all about helping customers find what they need for home projects in the Building Materials area. You’ll stay active on the sales floor, learn useful trade skills, and get access to health insurance, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and more.

Employer: Ross Dress for Less

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation, from staffing and training to sales, payroll, and loss prevention. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of retail management, like building teams, and don’t mind evenings and weekends.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 175 Palmetto Plaza, Sumter, SC

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in feed, but role is PT)

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, greet customers at pickup, and keep the To-Go area running smoothly. Great if you want a customer-facing job with steady movement, simple tech, and a team setting.

Employer: Better Collision Centers

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–5:30 PM

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Be the main contact for customers getting collision repairs: write estimates, explain repair plans, give status updates, and handle final delivery. Good for someone who likes organized paperwork, clear communication, and a steady weekday schedule in an auto shop setting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.