Sumter’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around Shaw AFB and local manufacturing. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BD

BD Location: Sumter, SC (on-site, manufacturing environment)

(on-site, manufacturing environment) Type: Full-time, A shift (12-hr, 7 AM–7 PM, 3-2-2-3 schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Move materials with forklifts/hand trucks, keep production lines stocked, and track inventory in SAP/Apriso. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, like hands-on work, and want steady hours with a major medical technology company.

Employer: gTANGIBLE Corporation

Location: Shaw AFB, Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time (contingent)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Secret required

Oversee data and planning for about 290 MRAP/JLTV vehicles and support equipment for deployed units. Ideal if you have 4+ years of vehicle fleet management, MRAP or Vehicle Program Management experience, and want to support real-world missions from Shaw.

Employer: Mission Technologies, a division of HII

Location: Sumter, SC (supporting 9AF AFCENT)

(supporting 9AF AFCENT) Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Salary: $39,820 – $56,000 (anticipated range)

(anticipated range) Travel: 11–25%

Clearance: Secret required

Support the MRAP Family of Vehicles program: manage maintenance data, help coordinate repairs, track inspections, and join field exercises as needed. Great for someone with MRAP program management experience, strong Excel/Word/PowerPoint skills, and an active passport who’s open to travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.