🏭 Sumter, SC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sumter’s plants are busy right now, and several big employers are hiring on the production side. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Continental

Continental Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time, night shift (6:45pm–7:00am)

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps Continental’s tire production lines running by troubleshooting and repairing high-tech equipment, PLCs, drives, and digital systems across the plant. Great fit if you have an AAS in Mechatronics/Electrical/Industrial Automation and several years of automation experience and want deep exposure to advanced manufacturing tech.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm

Pay: $19.00/hour + variable incentive

You’ll inspect and electrically test custom switchboard products to make sure they meet safety, quality, and customer specs. Good match if you have basic electrical knowledge, can read drawings and wiring diagrams, and want a steady daytime schedule within 50 miles of Sumter.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time

Estimated salary: $71,000–$105,000/year + incentive

This is a frontline leadership role over a production area, focused on safety, quality, and hitting daily output goals. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree or 3+ years in manufacturing/operations, at least a year of leading people or projects, and want to grow into higher-level plant leadership.

Employer: UniFirst

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time, 5-day workweek (weekends off)

Pay: Hourly (exact rate not listed)

You’ll inspect and repair work garments so they’re ready for customers, with on-the-job training and a steady 40-hour week, no weekends. Comes with a strong benefits package including 401(k) with match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.