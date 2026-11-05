🚌 Sumter, SC Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles

Sumter’s roads are busy and so is the hiring. If you like being on the move and working with customers, these driving jobs are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local shops and customers, keep the company vehicle clean and safe, and help in the store when needed. Bilingual applicants are encouraged, and there are solid benefits like 401(k) with contributions from day one, health insurance, paid time off, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a box truck, lead a moving crew, and help load and unload household goods for a long-time moving company. You’ll get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and even access to a summer intern scholarship program if you’re a college student.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $15/hour, depending on experience

Use your CDL to handle local and over-the-road moves, leading crews and handling customer shipments. This role comes with benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)), paid holidays, vacation, plus chances to earn extra incentives and grow with a company that’s been around for 100+ years.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.