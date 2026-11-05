🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Hiring Now in Sumter, SC

Sumter’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both licensed pros and folks just starting out. Here are a few solid options if you want to work directly with patients and families.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Sumter, SC (member homes & skilled nursing facilities)

(member homes & skilled nursing facilities) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)

You’ll visit adult and geriatric patients where they live, completing detailed health assessments that can last up to an hour. This role is great if you want flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, and the option to move into a full-time NP role later.

Key requirements: Master’s degree, current NP license, board certification (AANP/AACN/ANCC), BLS/ACLS/CPR, valid driver’s license and auto insurance.

Employer: Surpass Behavioral Health

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time (about 30+ hours/week, Mon–Fri, no weekends)

(about 30+ hours/week, Mon–Fri, no weekends) Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour (based on experience)

Perfect if you love working with kids and want to get into autism services. You’ll provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children and teens in clinics, schools, or homes, with paid RBT training, bi-weekly bonuses after certification, up to 25 days PTO in year one, 401(k) with match, and big tuition discounts.

Key requirements: At least 18 years old, high school diploma or GED, able to complete RBT certification within 45 days (training provided), and pass a pre-employment drug screen. No prior autism experience required.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles in Sumter tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.