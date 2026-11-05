👔 Sumter, SC Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings

Sumter’s leadership job scene is active right now, with options from restaurant management to cutting‑edge clean tech. If you’ve got solid people skills and like running the show, these are worth a look.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (TitleMax)

Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (TitleMax) Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25/hour + performance bonuses

Run a high-volume financial services store, lead a team, and drive revenue while keeping everything compliant and customer-focused. This role stands out for its paid training, strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO), and clear paths to move up across multiple brands.

Employer: McDonald’s

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + bonus program (exact amount not listed)

Lead an established restaurant, manage a large crew, and keep operations smooth from customer service to inventory and scheduling. This is appealing if you want a stable brand, bonus potential, and benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, and scholarships.

Employer: Cyclic Materials

Location: Sumter, SC (South Carolina-based, hybrid with travel to Toronto)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive; based on experience (no exact range listed)

Lead major capital projects for a fast-growing rare earth recycling company that supports EVs, energy, and advanced manufacturing. Ideal if you have 10+ years of industrial project management, a PMP or Six Sigma Black Belt, and want to work on high-impact, sustainability-focused infrastructure with solid benefits and 401(k.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many managers are open to strong candidates who are still growing into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.