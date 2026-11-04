🏥 Sumter, SC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sumter’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both clinical and non-clinical pros. Here are a few solid options if you want to help patients and build your career.

Employer: Prisma Health Urgent Care

Prisma Health Urgent Care Location: Sumter, SC (on-site urgent care)

(on-site urgent care) Type: Full-time (30 or 36 hrs) or Part-time (24 hrs)

Salary: Not listed

3-day workweek with 12-hour shifts (8am–8pm), no overnights, and benefits starting at 30 hours/week. Ideal if you’re an experienced FNP-C/FNP-BC or PA-C with urgent care, family med, or ER background who wants strong support, CME allowance, bonus plan, and room to grow.

Employer: Integrated Sleep Care, a Pivotal Health Company

Location: Remote (serving patients, hiring from Sumter area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$23/hour DOE

Fully remote, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm CST, coaching patients on CPAP therapy and better sleep habits. Great fit if you have healthcare support, counseling, or coaching experience and want steady hours, no weekends, solid benefits, and company-provided equipment.

Employer: Physicians Services Group (PSG)

Location: Sumter, SC (post-acute care facility)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $17–$19/hour

Hands-on role in a post-acute/skilled nursing or assisted living setting, working closely with an MD and NP to manage EMR, vitals, admissions, discharges, and family follow-ups. Best for a Certified Medical Assistant with at least 2 years’ experience in SNF/ALF/hospital who wants weekday work, benefits, and a clear care-coordination focus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.