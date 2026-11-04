🚚 Sumter, SC Logistics Jobs: Multiple Forklift & Material Roles

Sumter’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing and cold storage. If you’re comfortable on a forklift and like staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Americold Logistics, LLC.

Americold Logistics, LLC. Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work inside a temperature-controlled warehouse moving food products that supply grocery stores and restaurants. You’ll run sit-down and stand-up forklifts, stack and pick orders, and work in very cold conditions (down to -45°F) while lifting up to 70 lbs and working at heights up to 30 ft.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed with the same title and employer; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Sumter, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:30pm)

Pay: $17.50/hour (guideline; final pay depends on experience)

Day-shift role handling materials for a major manufacturer. You’ll operate forklifts and cranes, manage incoming and outgoing parts, do cycle counts on a computer, and help keep production supplied and on schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—open roles like this tend to lead to more chances inside the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.