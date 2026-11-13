💰 Get $2 per tire at Sumter’s Tire Buy-Back on Dec. 12

The October Tire Buy-Back has been rescheduled to Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Sumter County Civic Center.

At this event, Sumter City and County residents can earn $2 for each tire they bring in for recycling.

Key details:

Date & time: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM

Location: Sumter County Civic Center

Who: Residents only (no businesses)

(no businesses) Pay: $2 per tire

Limit: 20 car tires per vehicle

No tires with rims

Must show a valid SC ID

This is a good chance to clean up old tires and get a little cash back while helping with recycling.