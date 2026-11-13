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Sumter
💰 Tire buy-back rescheduled: $2 per tire on Dec. 12
10 days ago
💰 Get $2 per tire at Sumter’s Tire Buy-Back on Dec. 12
The October Tire Buy-Back has been rescheduled to Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Sumter County Civic Center.
At this event, Sumter City and County residents can earn $2 for each tire they bring in for recycling.
Key details:
- Date & time: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM
- Location: Sumter County Civic Center
- Who: Residents only (no businesses)
- Pay: $2 per tire
- Limit: 20 car tires per vehicle
- No tires with rims
- Must show a valid SC ID
This is a good chance to clean up old tires and get a little cash back while helping with recycling.
More Info: Tire Buy-Back Event Rescheduled to December 12th |...
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