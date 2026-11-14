📅 Sumter Severe Weather Passport & Expo on Jan. 9, 2027

Sumter County Emergency Management is running a family-friendly severe weather program built around a preparedness passport.

You can get a passport by printing it from www.SumterCountyFl.Gov or picking one up at any Sumter County library. To join the program, families register at SumterCountyFl.Gov/EmergencyManagement or by using the QR code on the flyer.

Each week, families follow a new safety topic on the county website, Newsflash, or social media. Topics include:

The difference between a weather watch vs. warning

Tornado safety and the safest place to go

and the safest place to go Building a basic emergency supply kit for your home

for your home Making a family emergency communication plan

Lightning safety, including the rule: “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”

For every topic, you complete a short activity and write the correct keyword in the matching box in your passport.

The program will wrap up with a Severe Weather Preparedness Expo on 1/9/27 at the Fort Joint Training Facility, Hayward Dr, Sumterville, FL 335 (ZIP partially shown). Families who bring a completed passport to the Expo will get a final stamp and a prize, as a reward for working through the weather safety lessons together.