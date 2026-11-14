🏛️ Sumter County emergency alerts, apps, flooding & event

Sumter County is sharing several tools to help residents get ready for bad weather and other emergencies.

The county urges everyone to sign up for AlertSumter, the Emergency Notification System. This sends out emergency alerts when seconds matter, so people can get quick warnings. Residents are also reminded to plan for power outages and to use trusted sources for weather information.

The county highlights the PulsePoint Respond app. Residents can download this app to help save lives in the community when emergencies happen nearby.

There is also guidance on mosquito control, so people can learn how to reduce mosquitoes around their homes.

For flooding, the county offers information on how to:

Understand your individual flood risk

Learn about Floodplain Management

Report damage if severe weather affects your area

Residents are invited to bring a completed preparedness passport to an Emergency Preparedness Event on 1/9/27 to get a final stamp and receive a prize.

More information is available at www.SumterCountyFl.gov.