📢 Weather Ready Passport: Learn, Play, and Win in Sumter County

Sumter County is kicking off a Weather Ready Passport Challenge to help families get prepared for severe weather, especially with El Niño bringing a higher chance of wetter, stormier, cooler winter and spring weather.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1 – Get your passport: Pick up a Weather Ready Passport at your local Sumter County library or The Villages Sumter County Service Center , or print it from the Emergency Management website .

Pick up a Weather Ready Passport at your local or , or print it from the . Step 2 – Follow along: Watch Facebook , Instagram , and the Emergency Management website for posts about emergency alerts, severe weather, flooding, mosquito control , and more.

Watch , , and the Emergency Management website for posts about , and more. Step 3 – Collect 10 keywords: Each post has a keyword. Write each one in the matching spot on your passport.

Each post has a keyword. Write each one in the matching spot on your passport. Step 4 – Grand Finale & prize: Bring your completed passport to the Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, January 9, 2027, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at The Reid-Fort Joint Training Facility, 215 Gloria Hayward Drive, Sumterville, FL 33585 to get your final stamp and claim a prize.

The challenge and expo are free and family-friendly, and focus on helping you protect your home and family before, during, and after emergencies.