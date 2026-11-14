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Sumter County
📅 Weather Ready Passport challenge + free expo Jan. 9, 2027
12 days ago
📢 Weather Ready Passport: Learn, Play, and Win in Sumter County
Sumter County is kicking off a Weather Ready Passport Challenge to help families get prepared for severe weather, especially with El Niño bringing a higher chance of wetter, stormier, cooler winter and spring weather.
Here’s how it works:
- Step 1 – Get your passport: Pick up a Weather Ready Passport at your local Sumter County library or The Villages Sumter County Service Center, or print it from the Emergency Management website.
- Step 2 – Follow along: Watch Facebook, Instagram, and the Emergency Management website for posts about emergency alerts, severe weather, flooding, mosquito control, and more.
- Step 3 – Collect 10 keywords: Each post has a keyword. Write each one in the matching spot on your passport.
- Step 4 – Grand Finale & prize: Bring your completed passport to the Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, January 9, 2027, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at The Reid-Fort Joint Training Facility, 215 Gloria Hayward Drive, Sumterville, FL 33585 to get your final stamp and claim a prize.
The challenge and expo are free and family-friendly, and focus on helping you protect your home and family before, during, and after emergencies.
More Info: READY, SET, WEATHER AWARE! • Sumter County, FL
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