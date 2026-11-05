Free Smart911 safety profiles available in Sumter

Sumter County residents can sign up for a free Smart911 Safety Profile so 911 call takers and Sumter County Fire & EMS crews can see key details about their household when they call for help. When you dial 911 from a registered phone, authorized emergency staff can view information you choose to share, such as medical conditions, allergies, current medications, disabilities or special needs, household members, emergency contacts, and pets, which can be critical if you cannot speak during an emergency. Smart911 is free, private, and secure, and residents can create a profile online or through the app. More information: https://www.smart911.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sumter County Fire & EMS