🍽️ Sumner WA Food Jobs: Multiple Local Restaurant Openings

Sumner’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, all in or near downtown.

Employer: ETERNAL SOUL BOWL

ETERNAL SOUL BOWL Location: Sumner, WA (downtown)

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $17.13/hour + tips

Make acai bowls, smoothies, toast, and coffee while keeping the vibe upbeat and friendly. Great fit if you’re 18+, love fast-paced work, and enjoy chatting with regulars; shifts are about 3 days a week with daytime hours.

Employer: Subway®

Location: Sumner, WA (multiple locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead several Subway locations: train and coach managers, set business goals, and support sales and staffing. Best for someone with 3–5 years restaurant management experience who wants a bigger leadership role and access to scholarship and course credit opportunities.

Employer: Shio Sushi

Location: Sumner, WA

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $25.44 – $30.64/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Hours: 8–20 hours/week, 1–2 days per week, flexible schedule

Join a small sushi team where reliability and passion for sushi matter most. Great if you already have some sushi experience and want a flexible side gig with solid hourly pay.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.