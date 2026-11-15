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11/14/26: Clear Skies and 41.9, Low of 36.9 Tonight; High Today Reached 52.3 with No Precipitation Observed
By Source Staff,4 days ago
At 7:00 PM in Sumner County, the current temperature is 41.9°F with a light wind blowing at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 52.3°F and the low dropped to 33.1°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 36.9°F, with wind speeds generally remaining light at up to 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to be 0%, and clear skies are anticipated throughout the night.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are favorable for a calm and clear evening.
Today's DetailsHigh 52°F Low 33°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:38pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|52°F
|33°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|31°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|59°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|62°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|50°F
|Overcast
The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies and 41.9, Low of 36.9 Tonight; High Today Reached 52.3 with No Precipitation Observed appeared first on Sumner County Source.