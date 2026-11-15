At 7:00 PM in Sumner County, the current temperature is 41.9°F with a light wind blowing at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 52.3°F and the low dropped to 33.1°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 36.9°F, with wind speeds generally remaining light at up to 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to be 0%, and clear skies are anticipated throughout the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are favorable for a calm and clear evening.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Saturday 52°F 33°F Mainly clear Sunday 54°F 32°F Overcast Monday 56°F 31°F Clear sky Tuesday 59°F 42°F Clear sky Wednesday 62°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 47°F Overcast Friday 65°F 50°F Overcast

High 52°F Low 33°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:38pm

The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies and 41.9, Low of 36.9 Tonight; High Today Reached 52.3 with No Precipitation Observed appeared first on Sumner County Source.