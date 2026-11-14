At 1:51 PM in Sumner County, the current temperature is 52°F with a northwest wind at 10 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and skies are clear.

This afternoon, the high is expected to reach 52.2°F with a low of 33.1°F projected for tonight. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 9.8 mph. The precipitation chance is 0%, maintaining the clear conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

Tonight’s low will settle at 35.8°F with light winds up to 5.3 mph and no chance of precipitation. Skies will continue to be clear, providing a calm and cool evening ahead.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for Sumner County.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Saturday 52°F 33°F Mainly clear Sunday 54°F 29°F Overcast Monday 56°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 59°F 41°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 45°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 47°F Overcast Friday 66°F 51°F Overcast

High 52°F Low 33°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:38pm

The post 11/14/26: Mainly Clear With High of 52 and No Precipitation, Tonight’s Low Around 36 With Clear Skies appeared first on Sumner County Source.