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11/14/26: Mainly Clear With High of 52 and No Precipitation, Tonight’s Low Around 36 With Clear Skies
By Source Staff,3 days ago
At 1:51 PM in Sumner County, the current temperature is 52°F with a northwest wind at 10 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and skies are clear.
This afternoon, the high is expected to reach 52.2°F with a low of 33.1°F projected for tonight. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 9.8 mph. The precipitation chance is 0%, maintaining the clear conditions throughout the day and into the evening.
Tonight’s low will settle at 35.8°F with light winds up to 5.3 mph and no chance of precipitation. Skies will continue to be clear, providing a calm and cool evening ahead.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for Sumner County.
Today's DetailsHigh 52°F Low 33°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:38pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|52°F
|33°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|54°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|59°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|63°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|51°F
|Overcast
The post 11/14/26: Mainly Clear With High of 52 and No Precipitation, Tonight’s Low Around 36 With Clear Skies appeared first on Sumner County Source.