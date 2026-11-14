Current conditions in Sumner County at 5:50 AM show a temperature of 34.7°F with a gentle wind from the southeast at 6.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 51.4°F, while the low will dip to around 33.8°F. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, with gusts up to 9.4 mph. The forecast indicates a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining mainly clear skies.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 35.2°F, with winds easing to about 5 mph. Expect clear skies to persist, providing a calm night ahead.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Saturday 51°F 34°F Mainly clear Sunday 53°F 30°F Overcast Monday 56°F 39°F Clear sky Tuesday 59°F 42°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 47°F Overcast Friday 66°F 51°F Overcast

High 51°F Low 34°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:38pm

The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Temperatures, High Near 51, Low Around 34, Winds Up to 9, Precip Chance Zero appeared first on Sumner County Source.