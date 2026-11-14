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11/14/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Temperatures, High Near 51, Low Around 34, Winds Up to 9, Precip Chance Zero
By Source Staff,13 days ago
Current conditions in Sumner County at 5:50 AM show a temperature of 34.7°F with a gentle wind from the southeast at 6.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 51.4°F, while the low will dip to around 33.8°F. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, with gusts up to 9.4 mph. The forecast indicates a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining mainly clear skies.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 35.2°F, with winds easing to about 5 mph. Expect clear skies to persist, providing a calm night ahead.
Today's DetailsHigh 51°F Low 34°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:38pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|51°F
|34°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|53°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|59°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|63°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|51°F
|Overcast
The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Temperatures, High Near 51, Low Around 34, Winds Up to 9, Precip Chance Zero appeared first on Sumner County Source.